She’s Explaining How You Can Tell If A Guy Likes You, But Just Not Enough

Does he love me, or love me not? This is the question girls all around the world have been asking themselves, it seems, since the beginning of time.

It’s the most confusing thing and guaranteed to mess with your head when a boy is acting super into you one day but giving you the cold shoulder the next day.

One TikToker named Sabrina Alexis Bendory (@sabrinaalexisanm) holds the answers to that age-old question in a Tiktok video she created about how to tell if a guy likes you but just doesn’t like you enough. Sabrina creates content that’s all about dating and relationship advice.

The first thing Sabrina tells her viewers is that if a guy likes spending time with you but doesn’t want to make it official, that means he likes you but not enough to start dating you.

In response, one user commented, “This. I wish more women would know this. When I met my husband for the first time…I knew this was different. He liked me enough, and I knew.”

Some other telltale signs are if he doesn’t like labels, if he ghosts you for a while after texting for hours, if he disappears after hooking up, or if you have no clue how he feels about you at all.

According to Sabrina, these are all indicators that a guy likes you but has no interest in pursuing a long-term relationship with you.

This all makes men seem like total jerks, however, Sabrina informs her audience that “he’s not intentionally trying to be deceptive.”

The fact of the matter is that he probably does think you’re attractive and cool, but at the same time, he just doesn’t see you as someone he wants to be in a committed, long-term relationship with.

