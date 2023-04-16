She’s Had A Lot Of Paranormal Instances In Her Life, And She Described One Freaky Night Where Something Deeply Scratched Her Door Leading Down The Hallway

Do you feel like someone who is prone to having spooky experiences? For example, do you hear strange noises at night or maybe see figures or shadows?

One woman explained how she’s often had paranormal instances occur in her life and described one of the nights when the suspicious activity sent her over the edge.

She’s 28-years-old and used to live with her husband and dog in a large old mobile home. It certainly had eerie vibes and made lots of noises that she originally chalked up to its age, but then she heard things that an old floorboard or pipe could not have made.

One night, while her husband was out of town, she was lying on her couch watching TV around 2:00 am. The home was very dark, and the only light on was the lamp beside her.

Out of the blue, she heard what sounded like a person clearing their throat. She turned down her TV and looked down the hall but didn’t see anything. She tried to get back to watching her show, but then she heard the sound of footsteps.

Once again, she lowered the volume and looked around the house but saw nothing. Instead, the footsteps only continued to get louder.

“It sounded like someone was aggressively pacing from the guest room to the kitchen entrance,” she remembered. “Back and forth, back and forth.”

When the footsteps finally stopped, she began hearing noises in the kitchen. It was the same sound of someone clearing their throat, except this time, it sounded like it was coming from a man.

Paralyzed with fear, she sat on the couch, waiting to see if someone was about to walk out of her kitchen and down the hall.

