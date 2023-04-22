She’s Warning You To Do Your Homework And Perform A Background Check On Someone After She Went Through A Scary Dating Experience

Online dating has become one of the most popular ways to find a potential match. You can meet people without even leaving the comfort of your couch. Swiping on Tinder almost becomes sort of like a game.

But beware, dating can seem like it’s all fun and games until it’s not. The problem with meeting someone online is that people are more likely to be dishonest and portray themselves differently on the internet than how they actually are in person.

After a scary dating experience, a woman on TikTok warns users to perform serious background checks before going on dates.

From the get-go, she hit it off with her date, who she met through mutual friends. He was kind, intelligent, attractive, fun, and had a decent job – everything you could ever want in a guy.

They went out to dinner and, afterward, got dessert at a place across from a salon. She noticed then that he seemed a bit nervous, which was her first clue that something was fishy.

Her date explained that his ex-girlfriend’s hair salon was across the street, and they had had a less-than-amicable breakup. He continued to call his ex names and paint himself as the victim.

After the date, she headed home to do a background check on him. First, she found his LinkedIn profile, which showcased where he worked. Everything was all good there.

Then, here comes the crazy part. She went online to her county’s records and discovered recent criminal charges against him.

He had a felony charge of strangulation with injury alongside a charge of assault and battery.

