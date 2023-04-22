A Girl That She Thought Was Interested In Being Her Roommate Really Turned Out To Be A Stalker

A 30-year-old American woman named Sophia Kim revealed how she was stalked and harassed by a potential roommate after posting her apartment on TikTok.

Sophia, also known as @sophiainsydney on TikTok, is a bikini designer based in Sydney, Australia. Her video advertising her search for a new roommate went viral, quickly garnering a lot of interest in the available room.

Sophia shared a three-part video series explaining how she first came into contact with the girl who she later realized was stalking her.

When the girl arrived for a tour of the apartment, she brought Sophia gifts. Initially, Sophia found the gesture a thoughtful one but grew suspicious because the gifts were items she had previously posted on social media.

Sophia talks about the “love bombing” behavior the girl displayed and how she crossed several boundaries by constantly trying to contact her on multiple social media platforms.

“She started messaging me everywhere on Instagram, TikTok, WhatsApp, like if I didn’t respond on one platform, she would be messaging me on other platforms,” said Sophia.

Sophia said she became overwhelmed by the messages, and the situation became more alarming when the girl began asking her many personal questions, despite the fact that they had only met twice before.

“She was always talking to me as if she already had all this information that she knew about me,” she said.

To take things even further, the girl started “trauma dumping” on Sophia, telling her about how her ex-boyfriend had cheated on her with her best friend.

