When It Comes To Dating, Should You Ever Play Hard To Get?

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Katharina Buczek.

Hopeful singles have been playing cat and mouse ever since the inception of dating.

Everyone knows how the story goes: someone shows romantic interest in a potential partner, and the other person just plays hard to get.

But is this a game you really want to be a pawn in?

Well, let’s start by discussing the obvious. Playing hard to get can definitely be an effective way to grab someone’s attention. Once you make yourself unavailable, it tends to make you appear more desirable.

I mean, have you ever met someone who doesn’t want what they can’t have? I rest my case.

On the other hand, though, this strategy is not a one-size-fits-all. And sometimes, it can even backfire.

Let’s look at one specific example. Suppose you are interested in someone, and they are constantly playing hard to get. They may take ages to respond to your texts or cancel plans you were excited about. Perhaps they even just seem disinterested in the potential relationship in general.

The logical conclusion you would draw from this behavior is that the person is not interested in you. So, after eventually becoming frustrated, you may opt to just move on to someone else who is more responsive and emotionally available.

