12 Harry Potter Characters Each Zodiac Sign Would Be

Sarah Rypma - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The “Harry Potter” universe has been entertaining fans for over two decades, and for good reason. Every book (and movie) is packed with unforgettable characters, magical storylines, and lessons about friendship and courage.

So, no matter what house you think you’re a member of, from Hufflepuff to Slytherin, there’s definitely a character from the Wizarding World that resonates with your personality. And astrology may be able to offer that insight.

Keep reading to find out what “Harry Potter” character best represents your zodiac sign.

Aries: The Weasley Twins

Fred and George Weasley were both born on April 1, or April Fool’s Day, which couldn’t be more fitting. They’re bold, a bit impulsive, and always ready to spark a little chaos.

Aries is a fire sign that’s known for being fearless and sometimes entrepreneurial. The Weasley twins fit the bill, as they both decided to launch their own joke shop.

Taurus: Draco Malfoy

Draco Malfoy is the epitome of a Taurus because he sticks to tradition and has a stubborn streak. Since he was born into privilege, he resisted change, even when it was for the better.

Like other Tauruses, Draco also struggles to be vulnerable and uses arrogance to hide his insecurities.

Sarah Rypma – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Cancer: Dobby

Dobby, the beloved house-elf, is definitely a Cancer due to his loyal and emotional disposition. He’s driven by love and the desire to protect Harry. Just like other Cancers, he finds fulfillment in connecting with and serving others, even if it puts himself in danger.

Gemini: Neville Longbottom

In the “Harry Potter” saga, Neville Longbottom starts off a bit shy, but his curiosity and adaptability help him turn into a real leader. Similar to other Geminis, he can be timid one moment and bold the next. So, he catches everyone off guard with his ability to rise to the occasion, like when he became the leader of Dumbledore’s Army.

Leo: Harry Potter

Harry Potter gives off true Leo energy: he’s brave, loyal, and always in the spotlight. He naturally takes on the role of a leader since he wants to protect the people he cares about and stand up for what’s right. Harry might struggle with pride from time to time, but at the end of the day, his heart is usually in the right place.

Virgo: Hermione Granger

If you looked up Virgo in the dictionary, a picture of Hermione Granger might actually come up. She’s smart, detail-oriented, prepared, and values logic over all else, which perfectly represents this earth sign. Not to mention, her perfectionism and anxiety surrounding failure are each hallmark Virgo traits.

Libra: Minerva McGonagall

Libras love balance, fairness, and order, just like Professor McGonagall. She is a level-headed person who can make fair decisions, even when they’re tough. At her core, she believes in discipline, but she’s also very compassionate, a balance that couldn’t represent Libras better.

Sagittarius: Rubeus Hagrid

Hagrid is known as a gentle giant with a big heart and adventurous spirit, all of which make him a pure Sagittarius. He’s curious and passionate and loves to explore and teach, sometimes even going against the rules to do so. Hagrid’s optimism and honesty epitomize this fire sign.

Scorpio: Sirius Black

Scorpios are intense and mysterious, just like Sirius Black. He’s loyal to his loved ones, yet he holds onto betrayal and still feels the need to seek revenge. This zodiac sign tends to be misunderstood, but Sirius’s passion shows just how deep Scorpios can be.

Capricorn: Lord Voldemort

Lord Voldemort represents the darker side of Capricorns when ambition becomes cold and relentless. He’s obsessed with power and will stop at nothing to get what he wants. As an earth sign, Capricorns appreciate structure and control, but Voldemort uses these traits to manipulate instead.

Pisces: Ron Weasley

Pisces are emotional and loyal people who tend to follow their intuition instead of logic. Enter Ron Weasley, a character known for being sensitive, empathetic, and a devoted friend. He sometimes struggles with doubting himself, but he always shows up for the people he cares about.

Aquarius: Albus Dumbledore

Finally, Dumbledore is a forward-thinker, and it’s this energy that aligns well with Aquarius. He values individuality and can usually see the “big picture” long before other people. This zodiac sign is known for being a bit rebellious and progressive, and Dumbledore’s eccentric nature reflects that.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek