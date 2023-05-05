5 Things To Always Keep In Mind After Getting Into A Fight With Your Partner

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

When it comes to relationships, conflict is going to happen. Conflict is a normal part of any relationship. However, because conflict is inevitable does not mean it has to damage the relationship.

Fighting shows you care enough to have an opinion. It’s when both lose that fire and develop a cold and indifferent stance that the relationship may be past the point of no return.

With that said, there is a difference between healthy conflict and bitter conflict. So here are five things to remember when you fight with your partner in order to have productive, constructive conflicts.

#1: You Are A Team

It is easy to get caught up in the idea that it is you vs. your partner when in reality, it is you and your partner vs. the problem. If you find yourself trying to “win” the argument, then you’ve already lost. You both want the same thing: to resolve the conflict in a way that makes you both happy.

Keep this goal in mind, and if you start to get defensive, take some time and space to cool off and compose before returning to the conflict. Focus on solutions when you come back rather than someone being right.

#2: Most Things Are Not Black And White

Remember that there are two sides to every story, and both sides are valid. You are not always right. Your partner is not always right.

