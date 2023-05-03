Here’s How To Tell If You’re A Leader Or A Follower, And A Follower Isn’t A Bad Thing, By The Way

Everyone likes to think of themselves as a leader because the label of “follower” has such negative connotations. Many people mistakenly assume that followers are one and the same, without any opinions of their own.

However, that way of thinking could not be more misguided. And being a follower is not a bad thing, so there’s no need to force yourself into a role you’re not comfortable with.

Followers play an important part in society, just as much as leaders do. Most people actually share traits from both categories. And besides, if everyone were a leader, who would they even be leading?

If you’re wondering which category you lean toward, then you’re in the right place. Are you a natural-born leader? Or would you rather let someone else take the reins? Here’s how you can tell.

Leaders are not just 50-year-old CEOs. Age, status, or titles are not how a leader is made. On paper, you could be classified as a leader, but it doesn’t show in your everyday interactions.

A leader is confident, passionate, decisive, and a team player. While leaders may be confident in their decisions, they are not afraid to admit when they may have made a mistake or don’t know something.

They’re always willing to learn from whoever they can, try new things, and overcome any obstacles. They also never believe they are better than anyone else just because of their rank or title. A true leader knows that humility is the path to success.

Followers, on the other hand, are set in their ways, do not like to take risks, and are less opinionated and vocal. That doesn’t mean they don’t possess any leadership traits.

But they prefer to play it safe and stick with the original plan, which makes them not as flexible when it comes to change.

