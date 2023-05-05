If Your Therapist Ever Says These Things To You, It’s Your Sign To Find Someone New To Help You With Your Healing Process

As mental health awareness grows, more and more Americans are turning to therapy for support. With an increase in people developing an interest in mental health, it’s essential to know what to expect in therapy and be able to spot any red flags in a therapist as a patient.

When people think of therapists, they envision someone warm, caring, empathetic, and doesn’t invalidate their feelings like others in their life might do.

However, there are some mental health professionals out there who display unprofessional behaviors that could really throw a wrench into the healing process.

Here are some examples of unprofessional things that a therapist should never say to you. If you’ve ever heard these phrases come out of your therapist’s mouth, it might be time to look for a new one.

When you’re describing an event that occurred in the past, your therapist should never ask, “Are you sure that’s what really happened?”

Different people can have varying perceptions about the same situation. There is no right or wrong way to feel about something that happened.

When a therapist expresses doubt about a patient’s statement/story, it can make the patient feel untrustworthy and wonder if others think they’re a liar.

A good therapist will not question your reality. Instead, they will try to get down to the root of how your experiences have impacted your mental health.

Another thing therapists should refrain from doing is telling their patients what to do. Therapy isn’t about giving advice. It’s more about offering guidance to patients to lead them to make their own decisions about something.

