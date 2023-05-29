She Got 7 Tattoos In Under A Year, And She’s Opening Up About Her Regrets

Getting a tattoo is a decision that you should think long and hard about before permanently modifying your body.

When you get a tattoo at a young age, it is likely that regret might set in later when you’re older. This is because you’re constantly growing and changing throughout the years. So your tattoo may no longer fit with the image you have of yourself.

TikToker Jade (@jade.amberrrrr) is talking about how she got seven tattoos in under a year when she was 20-years-old, and now she hates them.

“I can’t look at those tattoos for too long, or I will cry. Does anyone else have tattoo regret?” she wrote in the caption of the video.

In the video, Jade shows off two tattoos on her right arm that she can’t stand looking at. The one on her upper arm is of a red dragon, and the second is a mandala on her forearm.

She really wants the two tattoos removed from her body because she feels that the tattoos are too “in your face” and don’t reflect the person she is now.

Jade also has had many people reassure her that the tattoos aren’t that bad. But to Jade, that isn’t the point. She would rather have more meaningful tattoos that accurately express who she is.

In the past, she planned to have tattoo sleeves and neck tattoos. Looking back, she is now baffled at the thought and is immensely grateful that it didn’t happen because she was a completely different person back then.

Jade often wears long-sleeved shirts because she likes them. But wearing long sleeves is also an added bonus because it makes her happy not to see the tattoos.

