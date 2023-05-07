She’s Explaining Why She Always Waters Her Plants In The Shower, And It Makes A Lot Of Sense

One of the trickiest parts of being a plant parent is figuring out how often you need to water them. Too much, and your plant will drown. Not enough, and the once luscious green leaves will shrivel up.

TikToker Chloe Grayling (@lovechloejane) has a vast collection of indoor plants, and the way she solves the issue of how much to water them is by putting them in the shower.

Overwatering is frequently stated as the number one cause of death for houseplants. So wouldn’t running the shower on your plants be too much for them?

Chloe explains that she always forgets to water some of her plants, so she has a designated watering day for them.

When that day arrives, she gathers up most of her greenery and places them in the shower. Luckily, her shower is large enough for all of them to fit.

Chloe’s pet peeve is when the pot leaks as she’s watering a plant. So watering them in the shower saves her from mopping up a mess and gives her plant pals a good drink at the same time.

If you forget to water for a while, watering by hand may not be enough to make up for the nutrients your plants have been missing out on.

That’s why putting your plants in the shower is a great way to rehydrate them and bring them back to life.

“You can see, it’s kind of like a jungle or a rainforest. The big leaves get the most water, and the small leaves get the run-off,” said Chloe as she demonstrated watering her plants in the shower.

