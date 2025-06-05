5 Flowers That Bloom Several Times A Year For You To Enjoy

annanahabed - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

Waiting Until Spring For Flowers To Bloom Can Really Test Your Patience

polinaloves – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

If you’re the type of person who wants to be surrounded by color and fragrance all year long, then you need flowers that bloom several times a year.

These blossoms won’t just disappear after a single showing. They come back again and again during the spring, summer, or fall.

Here Are 5 Flowers That Bloom Several Times A Year For You To Enjoy

Kzenon – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only, not the actual person

Here are five perennial flowers you can add to a cozy windowsill, a backyard garden, or a balcony for your enjoyment. You can bask in their beauty long after spring is over!

1. Geranium

annanahabed – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Geraniums may not be the flashiest, but they are cute, cheerful, and dependable. You can count on them to bloom intermittently with minimal fuss throughout the summer and fall.

They can be pink, purple, or white, all of which will brighten up your space. They grow pretty quickly, so if yours is getting too big, trim it back a bit. Geraniums require partial to full sun and well-draining soil.

2. Garden Phlox

GKor – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Garden phlox blooms from midsummer to well into the fall. It does best in mild summer temperatures in a spot with good air circulation and moist, well-draining soil.

Remove dead flowers to prevent the plant from self-seeding. Garden phlox is susceptible to powdery mildew, a fungal disease that alters the appearance of the leaves. Newer varieties are mildew-resistant, and the foliage stays healthy-looking all summer.

3. Catmint

olgavolodina – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Catmint is highly valued in landscaping and is typically used as a ground cover. This plant grows up to about 12 inches high and is fragrant.

They have beautiful blue and purple flowers with subtle foliage. Catmint blooms in late spring and reblooms in summer and fall with regular trimming. Grow catmint in full sun to partial shade with well-draining soil.

4. Coneflower

Iva – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Coneflowers tend to bloom from June through August. The plants grow two to five feet in height. They are very low-maintenance but will benefit from division every four years or so.

They come in a variety of colors, including purple, pink, yellow, orange, red, white, and green. Coneflowers can also tolerate drought.

5. Beardtongue

Tony Baggett – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Beardtongue is a plant with tall, tube-shaped flowers in shades of pink, purple, and red. It attracts hummingbirds, so you can enjoy watching them flit around in your garden. Beardtongue blooms from late spring to early summer. If it is cut back, it will possibly rebloom in late summer. Cutting it back will help prevent disease and improve air circulation. This plant thrives in full sun and well-draining soil.

With these lovely beauties, you won’t have to wait a full year just to catch their flowering for the briefest moment. They are the gift that keeps on blooming. Your eyeballs will be thanking you!

Emily Chan By Emily Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan