10 Houseplants That Will Thrive In Your Living Room

Adding Plants To Your Home Is A Great Way To Breathe New Life Into Your Living Space

There are plenty of ways to breathe new life into your home, but adding some greenery to your space is arguably the best method.

Creating a lush oasis in your living room is easier than you think, too. The right houseplants can add a pop of color, turn a boring corner into a statement piece, or just make the atmosphere feel more relaxing.

Here Are 10 Houseplants That Will Thrive In Your Living Room

Still, not all plants are created equal, so here are 10 houseplants that will actually thrive while dwelling in your living room.

1. Chinese Money Plant

The Chinese money plant is a minimalist’s dream. It features round, coin-shaped leaves and would look stunning sitting on a coffee table or bookshelf. It’s also a popular housewarming gift that’s said to be lucky.

This plant thrives in bright, indirect light and only needs watering when the soil becomes dry to the touch. The best part? It usually only matures to about one foot tall and one foot wide, making it great for urbanites who live in smaller apartments.

2. Monstera Deliciosa

Monstera deliciosa will bring a tropical vibe to any living room, even if you reside in a chilly region. This plant, known for its iconic split leaves, can also grow very fast when properly cared for, reaching a height of eight feet!

It does best in bright, indirect light and should be watered when the top two inches of soil are dry.

Plus, for those of us with limited space, the monstera deliciosa can be trimmed back to manage its size. Just keep in mind that this plant is toxic to pets if consumed.

3. Fiddle Leaf Fig

The fiddle leaf fig can surely bring some drama to your abode. It has large, violin-shaped leaves that make a statement (and are perfect for your Instagram feed).

This plant should be kept in indirect sunlight and watered every one to two weeks or when the top two inches of soil feel dry. Like the monstera deliciosa, it’s also toxic to both cats and dogs if eaten.

4. Snake Plant

The snake plant is as hardy as houseplants come, thriving in a variety of lighting conditions, from low light to bright, indirect sunlight. It’s even drought-tolerant and only needs to be watered every few weeks or when the soil is fully dry.

That’s why the snake plant is ideal for busy or forgetful owners looking to liven up their space with as little effort as possible!

5. Swiss Cheese Plant

No plant is more intriguing than the Swiss cheese plant, which is aptly named because its leaves are filled with fun-looking holes! It’s also smaller than the monstera deliciosa but just as striking, making it a great conversation starter and accent piece for those with limited space.

The Swiss cheese plant thrives in indirect sunlight and does best in moist, not soggy, soil, so water whenever the top two inches of soil are dry.

It’s important to note, though, that this plant can be mildly toxic for pets if consumed.

6. Triostar Stromanthe

This plant has variegated green, white, and pink leaves that will make it a showstopper in your living room. Moreover, the hues become even richer with plenty of sunlight.

To care for the triostar stromanthe, which will grow to between two and three feet, place it in bright, indirect sun and ensure the soil stays moist but not soggy.

7. Bird of Paradise

This flowering plant will infuse more color into your living room with its gorgeous orange blooms. However, it takes most plants about six years to begin blooming.

If you’re not that patient, I get it. You can always purchase a more mature plant!

As for care, the bird of paradise will need bright, indirect sunlight and consistent watering so the soil is kept moist.

8. Silver Evergreen

The silver evergreen is a great, light-colored houseplant option that has sage and silver tones. So, you can really take your interior design to the next level with this aesthetically pleasing species.

It can tolerate low light better than other houseplants as well. Nonetheless, it flourishes in medium, indirect sunlight and only needs watering when the topsoil is dry.

9. Fishtail Palm

If you’re lucky enough to live in a space with high ceilings, you have to add the fishtail palm to your decor display. This plant can reach heights of eight feet and has stunning, uniquely shaped leaves.

The fishtail palm enjoys bright, indirect light and appreciates a consistent watering schedule. Just aim to keep the soil evenly moist, watering about once a week or when the soil gets dry.

10. Calathea Medallion

Last but not least is the calathea medallion. This plant’s bold green and purple leaves make it a striking addition to any space, serving as a great centerpiece on your coffee table.

This plant does best in medium to low indirect light and requires regular watering to keep the soil moist, or about one to two times each week.

