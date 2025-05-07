7 Herbs And Plants That Grow Without Soil

May 20, 2025
Beautiful monstera leaf close-up on a white wall background. Houseplants in pots. Caring for home flowers.
Elena Medoks - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

You Don’t Need Dirt To Grow A Garden

Flower white anturium and leaves. Spathiphyllum cochlearispathum is a plant species in the family Araceae. White spathiphyllum with green leaves
Eksapedia – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

There are plenty of plants that can skip the soil and still thrive in water or hydroponic setups.

No dirt means no mess and no stress. Instead, it means fresh, flourishing greenery without the need to follow a strict watering schedule. You really can have it all!

Here Are 7 Herbs And Plants That Grow Without Soil

Close up of green ivy leaves (hedera helix).
Anthony – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Growing plants without soil is also cost-effective, and it’s easier for beginner gardeners to manage. Not every plant can survive in these growing conditions, though. Here are a few options that will still blossom indoors without any soil. So, let’s get growing!

1. Bamboo

Shelf with green lucky bamboo in glass bowl and decor on light wall
New Africa – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

This plant is thought to bring good luck to its grower. I have personally grown a stalk of my own in a glass jar, so I can say it works well.

Bamboo prefers bright, indirect light. It can sprout a lot of leaves that will make it top-heavy, so make sure it is stabilized in its container.

2. Spider Plant

Hanging plantlets with variegated leaves of the Chlorophytum comosum (spider plant, spider ivy, ribbon plant, hen and chickens), White background.
Thijs de Graaf – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Spider plants have white stripes and arching leaves. They’re pretty easy to grow in water. Its long stems dangle out of the container.

You can snip them off and share them with family and friends so they can grow their own. They can tolerate low light conditions but do best in brighter light. Try not to let the leaves fall in the water.

3. Monstera

Beautiful monstera leaf close-up on a white wall background. Houseplants in pots. Caring for home flowers.
Elena Medoks – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

With large leaves that look like Swiss cheese, the monstera plant makes a stunning statement when grown in water.

As the plant grows, be mindful of water quality and provide proper structural support. Its growth will be slower because it isn’t receiving as many nutrients as it would soil, so patience is key!

4. English Ivy

Closeup macro of hedera helix English ivy green leaves, toned with retro vintage filters. Textured natural green background. View from top above.
anoushkatoronto – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

One of the most low-maintenance plants around is English ivy, a popular climbing vine that can thrive under a variety of growing conditions.

It prefers bright, indirect light, though. It has dark green leaves with white veins that will stand out in your home.

5. Rosemary

Fresh organic rosemary as background, top view
New Africa – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Herbs can be grown in water on your kitchen windowsill, too! Rosemary plants require ample sunlight, at least six hours per day.

Not only will it give off a fragrant scent, but you can also use it for cooking. Rosemary is a hard-stemmed herb, so it may take longer to root, but it will be worth the wait.

6. Peace Lily

peace lily flower
electricdre.ams – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

The peace lily adds an air of elegance to any space, no matter if it’s grown in soil or water. In my opinion, they do look even more refined and tasteful when grown in water.

Situate your hydroponic peace lily in a bright location. Make sure to avoid direct sunlight because it can scorch the leaves.

7. Basil

Fresh basil leaves. Top views. Natural background. Selective focus.
Bookaroo68 – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Growing basil indoors in water allows you to experience its refreshing, summery aroma all year long. It’s also a great way to replenish your supply of basil.

When the stems start growing roots, change the water every few days to discourage the growth of bacteria.

By Emily Chan
Emily  Chan is a writer who covers lifestyle and news content. She graduated from Michigan State University with a ... More about Emily Chan

