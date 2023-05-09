This Nebraska Teen Vanished In 2019 While Traveling With A 42-Year-Old Man To Omaha

Sunny Jay Sramek was born in McCook, Nebraska, on February 23, 2001. During her childhood, she lived in Trenton, Nebraska, and went on to attend McCook High School.

Then, by the time Sunny turned 18-years-old, she resided at her mother’s home and was working to obtain her GED.

But in April 2019, everything changed for the teen after she disappeared during a trip to Omaha, Nebraska.

Sunny was last spotted on April 20 of that year– the day she departed from Trenton with a 42-year-old male acquaintance named Floyd.

It remains unclear how exactly the pair knew each other. However, Sunny left with Floyd in his car, a white 2004 Ford Explorer with Iowa license plate number HGJ341, and they were reportedly traveling to Omaha.

Once in Omaha– which is approximately 300 miles away from Sunny’s home– she was supposed to accompany Floyd while he picked up his nieces.

So, after heading out for the road trip on the morning of April 20, Sunny called to check in at home– speaking with her mother at about 12:45 p.m.

At that time, she detailed how they had made it to Holdrege, Nebraska, and the trip had been going fine. Sunny also told her mom that she planned to arrive back home that night.

But the evening came and went, and she never returned home. Sunny has never been seen or heard from again.

