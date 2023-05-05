This Plastic Surgeon Is Talking About Who The Most Beautiful Women In The World Are And Why

What determines beauty? Is it a glossy mane of hair? Could it be smooth, flawless skin or good facial bone structure?

According to the ancient Greeks, it’s the Golden Ratio of Beauty, or Phi, that decides just how attractive a person is.

The Golden Ratio is a mathematical equation that measures the ratios of a person’s face or body. And the closer one’s ratios are to the number 1.618, the more physically perfect they are. Is there anything science isn’t capable of?

Dr. Julian De Silva, a celebrity plastic surgeon, runs The Centre for Advanced Facial Cosmetic and Plastic Surgery in the UK.

He utilized the ancient technique coupled with computer technology to compile a list of the world’s top ten most beautiful women.

29-year-old actress Jodie Comer took the top spot with a score of 94.52 percent. She had the most accurate measurements to the Golden Ratio. Euphoria actress Zendaya was a close second, coming in at 94.37 percent.

Model Bella Hadid was third with 94.35 percent, and Beyonce was fourth with 92.44 percent. Pop singer Ariana Grande is next at 91.81 percent, followed by Taylor Swift at 91.64 percent and Jourdan Dunn with 91.39 percent.

Kim Kardashian is ranked at number eight with 91.28 percent. According to Dr. Julian, there are mixed opinions about Kim’s ranking, but it cannot be denied that she has a gorgeous face.

“She scored very highly for the shape of her brow area and her chin but was marked down for lips and her overall face shape,” said Dr. Julian.

