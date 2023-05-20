When She Was In High School, Her Parents Made Her Sign A Contract Before Kicking Her Out Of The House

What would push a parent over the edge enough to kick their own child out of the house? Most parents draw the line at the use of substances and alcohol. But for others, a kid acting like a typical teen is reason enough to want them out.

TikToker Hannah Miller (@hannahbriellee_) is sharing a story about the time her parents forced her to sign a contract when they kicked her out of their house during her senior year of high school.

To this day, her parents still claim that she chose to move out, but in reality, she did not. So when Hannah was in high school, she frequently fought with her parents, especially her stepmom. They did not get along at all.

Hannah was always grounded because she kept downloading Snapchat even though she wasn’t allowed to have it.

The week before Easter, their fights had become particularly bad. Hannah’s stepmom had taken her car away for no reason.

While at school one day, she gave her parents a lot of sass and attitude when she was talking to them on the phone.

That day, she came from school with a contract sitting on the table for her that basically told her she needed to move out.

The reason her parents claimed they didn’t kick her out was that the contract contained three different options for Hannah to choose from.

Before diving into what the options entailed, Hannah explained that her car played a significant role in her decision.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.