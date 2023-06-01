Here’s Your Guide To The 5 Different Kinds Of Love Languages So You Can Figure Out Which One You Speak

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer.

Have you ever wondered what a love language is? A love language is a preferred way someone gives and receives love. When couples have different love languages but are not aware of them, they may feel unloved or invalidated within the relationship.

While there are several theories around love languages listing anywhere from 5-8 love languages, I will be referencing the work of Gary Chapman, Ph.D., and his theory of 5 Love Languages. This is the theory that most people are referring to when speaking about love languages.

The five love languages are words of affirmation, acts of service, receiving gifts, quality time, and physical touch.

Words Of Affirmation

If this is your love language, how someone speaks to you means everything. You feel loved most often when praised, encouraged, and complimented. Unfortunately, this also means that anytime you are verbally criticized or someone uses harsh language toward you, you tend to be bothered more so than others.

Acts Of Service

If this is your love language, you feel loved when your partner does things for you. This could be doing the laundry for you, running those errands you don’t have time for, making breakfast for you, or making you a cup of coffee when you wake up.

You need to see your partner DO things for you to feel loved in the relationship. However, if your partner breaks a promise or stops doing things to help you out, you may begin to feel like they do not value you.

