If You Don’t Have Enough Room For A Large Garden, Potted Shrubs Are The Answer

Whether you just want to fill up your space with more lush greenery or you don’t have enough room for a large garden, potted shrubs are the answer to your wishes.

A container garden gives you choices. It allows you to grow plants on your patio or balcony. You also have the flexibility to move the pots out of the cold and arrange them wherever you want in order to switch up your display.

The leafy foliage can create just as beautiful of an effect as any regular backyard garden or flowers. Furthermore, shrubs are much easier to maintain and last longer than flowers.

If you’ve been convinced to start your very own container garden, here is a list of shrubs that do well when growing in pots.

Hydrangeas

If you haven’t had much luck when it comes to flowers, this plant might be just what you’re looking for. It’s a shrub, but it comes with bright, flamboyant blooms.

Hydrangeas are a colorful addition to any outdoor area. They are resilient and can withstand many conditions.

Hydrangeas are also a good choice for shadier spaces because they prefer partial sunlight and moist soil.

In addition, growing them in containers lets you alter the color of the blossoms more easily. By changing the soil’s pH, you can turn your hydrangeas from blue to pink or vice versa.

