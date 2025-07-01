Your Guide To Growing Gladiolus In Your Garden

Amelia Fox - stock.adobe.com - illustrative purposes only

The Gladiolus is a flower that’s just as fun to grow as it is to say. Known for their tall, striking blooms and a rainbow of colors, Gladiolus– or “Glads” as they’re affectionately called– are a must-have for any garden enthusiast looking to add a splash of drama to their yard.

The First Step To Success: Choosing The Right Bulbs

But before you even get your hands dirty, the key to glorious Glads starts with choosing the right bulbs.

You should look for plump, firm bulbs that do not have any signs of damage or disease. Size also matters here since larger bulbs will mean more blooms.

So, you can think of it as investing in your garden’s future.

Planting: Timing And Technique

Now, timing is everything when it comes to planting Gladiolus. You should aim for late spring when the danger of frost is a mere memory.

Then, plant your bulbs in a sunny spot because, much like us, Glads love to bask in the sunshine. Start by digging a hole about six inches deep before plopping the bulb in with the pointy end up. Finally, just cover it with soil.

It’s also important to remember that Gladiolus are social flowers. So, you should plant them in groups for the best show.

Amelia Fox – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered to your inbox.

Watering And Feeding

Once your Glads are in the ground, they will also need a bit of TLC. Regular watering is key here, especially during dry spells. Overwatering, however, is a no-go. Remember, the goal is to give your blooms a drink, not a bath.

In terms of plant food, a little goes a long way, too. All you have to do is fertilize with a balanced flower fertilizer to give them the extra boost they need.

Giving A Helping Hand With Staking

As your Gladiolus grows, it might also get a bit too tall for its roots. So, this is where staking comes in. You can gently support your tall plants with stakes to keep them standing proud and prevent any tragic plant flops.

Dealing With Pests And Problems

Even in the best gardens, pests and problems may also pop up. You can keep an eye out for common issues like thrips or fungal diseases.

And remember that the best defense is a good offense. So, keep a good eye on your plants and tackle any issues as early as possible.

Olga – stock.adobe.com – illustrative purposes only

After-Bloom Care: Preparing For Next Year

Finally, after your Glads have put on their show, they will need a bit of post-performance care.

Once the leaves start to yellow, you can cut back the stems. But be sure to leave the foliage. This helps the bulbs gather energy for next year’s blooms.

And if you live in a colder region, you will need to dig up the bulbs and store them over winter.

Katharina Buczek By Katharina Buczek graduated from Stony Brook University with a degree in Journalism and a minor in Digital Arts. Specializing ... More about Katharina Buczek