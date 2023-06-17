If You’re A Lover Of Anything Pink, This List Of Houseplants Will Make Your Day

If you’re a lover of anything pink like I am, this list of pink houseplants will make your day! These eight beauties brighten up any space they inhabit. Most of them must be kept in bright, indirect sunlight to thrive. Liven up your rooms with one or all of them!

Philodendron Pink Princess

With its pink spotted leaves, the philodendron pink princess is a plant like no other. Its extraordinarily patterned foliage won’t fail to wow your guests. This is one of the most sought-after pink houseplants on the market. It also has a high price tag since its pigment is so hard to produce.

Caladium

Most plants require full sunlight, but the caladium stands out from the crowd in more than one way. In fact, it prefers the shade, so if your home doesn’t receive much sunlight, consider the caladium. This plant has lush heart-shaped leaves that are rosy in the center and lined with dark green veins.

Calathea

Calatheas have oblong leaves with bold pink markings that dazzle the eyes of any onlooker. It’s also known as the prayer plant because of the way its leaves fold up at night.

Polka Dot Plant

The polka dot plant has green leaves that are speckled with splashes of pink. They make great decor for your home, and their bright foliage will cheer you up when you walk into your home after a rough day at work.

