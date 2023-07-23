A Guy She Met Online Lied About His Age By A Decade, And She’s Worried He Could Be Lying About Other Key Details As Well

While on Hinge, a 39-year-old woman matched with a man who claimed to be 39.

She matched with him on the app, and she and he talked for a while. At the time, he was abroad in Asia, and they planned to meet in person soon after he returned home.

During the conversation, they eventually moved from Hinge to WhatsApp in order to chat, and one day, his personal information details were updated on the app, revealing his full name.

She joked that upon learning his full name, she started to do internet stalking or “research” to learn more about the man she was currently talking to.

“It’s what women do. We need to make sure you’re not going to do something bad to us if we meet,” she explained.

Then, her research brought her to a shocking discovery.

“Turns out, this guy must be more like 49, not 39. Unless he was a child prodigy and went to university at 9 and founded a business at 15,” she said.

After learning that he may be lying about his age, she was understandably weirded out. She said that, in hindsight, some odd things from previous conversations with him started to make more sense.

For instance, he would constantly avoid certain questions related to his job. During one conversation, he mentioned that he’d worked in Japan for six years. She followed up by asking when that was, and he didn’t give her a straight answer.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.