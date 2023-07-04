Unless you live in an actual tropical region like Hawaii or Mexico, you probably don’t find yourself surrounded by tropical flowers very often.

However, you can still enjoy gorgeous, summery flowers no matter where you live. Bring the vibes of a tropical paradise into your home or outdoor garden with these exotic plants!

Angel’s Trumpet

This plant sports dramatic golden-yellow blooms that release a powerful scent most noticeable during those balmy evenings in late summer. The flowers hang downward and resemble the shape of a trumpet.

Provide the angel’s trumpet with a warm, moist environment and partial sunlight. If you’re growing them as a houseplant, make sure to settle them into a large container.

Anthurium

The anthurium is a vibrant, colorful plant, also known as the flamingo flower. Its wide, shiny red petals and deep green leaves are desired for the decoration of interior spaces.

They also come in white, pink, and burgundy hues. Anthurium is very undemanding. Just let it soak in bright, indirect sunlight and keep its soil rich and moist.

Bougainvillea

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.