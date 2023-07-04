Her Ex-Husband Got Upset With Her For Dyeing Their Daughter’s Hair Red Even Though She Wanted To Look Like The Little Mermaid

This 35-year-old mother shares custody of her 7-year-old daughter Grace with her 37-year-old ex-husband. Idolizing Ariel from The Little Mermaid, Grace has wanted to dye her hair red for the past few years.

But, when the topic came up when Grace was younger, both parents agreed that Grace was too young, and the matter was dropped.

However, Grace was recently invited to a birthday party where the girls planned to go see the new version of the classic film. And this renewed interest in Ariel made Grace start asking again about dyeing her hair.

While her ex-husband continued to say no to the idea, she suggested that they just use a temporary hair color that would wash out in a few weeks and that they use a ginger color rather than a bright red like in the animated movie. Grace’s father then agreed to this compromise, which excited her daughter to no end.

Her daughter’s hair is similar to hers in that it is a very light platinum blonde. The color hair mask that they chose to color her hair with was described as burnt copper, and both parents agreed that it looked like an okay shade.

However, due to the lightness of Grace’s hair, the color ended up turning out a bit more reddish than the picture.

She wasn’t too worried because this product was designed to fade over time and would be toned down after a while. Plus, her daughter was super happy with her new hair.

Over the weekend, though, Grace stayed at her ex-husband’s house and returned to her a few days later.

Her daughter was also very upset. Apparently, Grace’s hair was now very faded and dull and not at all what it had looked like just a few days prior.

