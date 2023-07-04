Did You Know Crows And Ravens Have The Ability To Speak?

Animals are amazing, and that’s a fact. If you are fascinated by all things nature, here’s a tidbit of information that will blow your mind to bits.

TikToker Tanaissa Dee (@scam.stars) is talking about the fact that crows and ravens have the ability to speak, just as parrots do.

Crows and ravens belong to a family of birds called corvids. This group also includes jays and magpies. Birds in the corvid family are among the brainiest.

Crows, in particular, have excellent memories and can mimic sounds that they hear often. If they’re around humans, they have the capability of learning up to a hundred words, phrases, and even complete sentences.

Apparently, they have the same intelligence level as a five-year-old or a gorilla, and they can learn and remember words a lot faster than any other bird species.

Even better, they can mimic a range of sounds, including blaring car horns, ringing phones, flushing toilets, and wolf/fox calls.

This isn’t really common knowledge because crows aren’t usually kept as pets, so they don’t have regular interactions with humans.

But when they do, they are most often taught to say the word “hello.” Crows don’t understand what the words they’re saying actually mean, though. They’re simply repeating sounds. And like cats, they do what they want on their own terms, so not all crows can be taught to speak.

Now that you know about the crow’s ability to talk, what do you think of old ghost stories? Perhaps past hauntings were really just crows messing with people! It’s definitely a possibility.

