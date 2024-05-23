The Stonefish Is The Most Venomous Fish On Earth, And The Pain From Its Sting Is Said To Be Worse Than Giving Birth

Thousands of marine creatures swim in the Earth’s oceans. They come in all different colors, shapes, and sizes.

However, some of these species can be dangerous to divers who dare to venture into the ocean’s depths. For instance, the stonefish is the most venomous species of fish on the planet, so it would be smart to avoid swimming near it.

The name “stonefish” refers to a genus of ray-finned fish called Synanceia, including the reef stonefish and the estuarine stonefish.

Stonefish are sluggish fish commonly found in the muddy or rocky bottoms of coastal regions in the Indo-Pacific and the Caribbean. Reef stonefish like to eat crustaceans and other fish. They catch their prey by lying in wait and striking at the unsuspecting animals at rapid speeds.

Stonefish are also experts at camouflage, blending in with their surroundings so well that their prey, predators, and even human scuba divers have difficulty spotting them.

They are brown with textured red, orange, or yellow patches that closely resemble the rocks and coral in their habitats. As a result, it is possible to accidentally step on one. When it comes into contact with a perceived threat, the stonefish releases large amounts of venom into its victim.

Their poisonous stings cause intense pain and can even be fatal to humans. However, there are very few recorded deaths from stonefish stings. The creature’s highly toxic venom comes from the dorsal fin spines that run along its back.

According to the Guinness World Records, the estuarine stonefish has the largest venom gland of any fish.

Their spines have grooves and are only used for defense purposes. Each spine is surrounded by two venom glands.

