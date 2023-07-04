She’s Been A Successful Model For Years, And After She Told Her Friend She Wasn’t Good Enough To Model Too, Her Friend Called Her A Jealous Hater

This 21-year-old girl has been a successful model since she was 16. But, she is currently taking a break from modeling to focus more on school.

Still, one of her 21-year-old friends kept asking her about the modeling industry. And as the two friends talked about modeling, her friend expressed interest in joining the same agency as her and seemed surprised when she wasn’t thrilled by the idea.

“I told her the truth about the industry and how toxic it is. How, on the outside, it looks like it’s changed, but it hasn’t. How I’ve been harassed by agents for my hip measurements being 35.7 instead of 35 and constantly being rejected for things out of my control,” she explained.

As the conversation continued, she tried to explain to her friend that pay could also be a struggle within the modeling world.

A lot of times, the pay was inconsistent, and she struggled to make her paychecks last. There were also times when she did shows and photoshoots simply for exposure and didn’t get paid at all.

Yet, her friend claimed not to believe her one bit! Her friend referenced highly paid models like Kendall Jenner and Lily-Rose Depp, saying they get paid in the millions for their modeling gigs.

“I told her they are firstly nepo babies and secondly the top 1% of the industry, and it can take the most amazing model years to get there if they even get that lucky,” she said.

“But my friend kept saying that isn’t true and those girls just aren’t good models and how once she gets there, she’ll make it to that level.”

This caused her to lose it! She felt like she knew the modeling world a lot better than her friend did at this point and was frustrated that her warnings and insights were not being taken seriously.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.