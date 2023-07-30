Her Driver’s License Photo Saved Her From Having To Pay For Car Repairs After She Ran Into The Vehicle In Front of Her

Everybody has experienced a fender bender at some point in their lives. As much as we try to avoid them, these things are bound to happen.

Katie (@kittylever) is a model, and she’s on TikTok talking about how her driver’s license picture saved her from having to pay for car repairs after she ran into the vehicle in front of her.

The lawyer of the driver she had hit liked her picture so much that he decided to pay for all the damages and expenses from the accident!

Two years ago, Katie got into a fender bender with the driver of a Tesla. At the time, she was living in Los Angeles and was on her way to her pilates class.

She had looked away from the road for just a second to send a text message. But when she refocused on the road, she found that she had ended up running into the vehicle in front of her.

After seeing that it was a Tesla, Katie’s spirits plummeted because she knew she wouldn’t be able to afford the expenses. The Tesla driver waved Katie over to a nearby parking lot and called the police.

She told Katie that the accident had caused a flare-up of back pain from a previous injury and that Katie would have to contact her lawyer.

The police never showed up, so the lady and Katie took pictures of everything. Later that night, the lady’s lawyer called Katie and reassured her that everything would be okay, saying that his client could be a little scary sometimes.

And then, he said that he saw her driver’s license photo and asked if she was an actress or a model. She replied that she was aspiring to be both.

