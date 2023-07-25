Her Friend Expected Guests To Pay $500 Per Night At A Destination Wedding Resort, So She Found A Cheaper Lodging Option Nearby, But The Bride Is Furious

This woman has two friends who will be tying the knot in Mexico soon. For context, she thinks that their friendship is about a five out of 10 on the “closeness” scale.

That’s why she was not asked to be a part of the bridal party or invited to the bachelorette party.

Nonetheless, she and the rest of her friend group were still invited to attend the event as regular guests.

The destination wedding will occur at a wedding venue, which she believes is a restaurant. The happy couple also reserved a block of rooms at a very expensive resort.

The rooms are so expensive, in fact, that the minimum cost is a whopping $500 per night per person!

While she and her friends were all invited, though, they all come from three different economic situations.

“And three friends could not afford to stay at the resort,” she said.

That’s why they decided to look for a different resort, and they found one just a five-minute drive away. The best part? It only costs about $75 per night instead of $500.

“So we’re going to pay like $400 total, which is less than on night at the other place,” she explained.

