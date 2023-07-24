Her Husband Ended Their Marriage Right Before Their Two-Year Anniversary, And She’s Feeling Conflicted About The Split

This 28-year-old woman has been with her 28-year-old husband for nearly 9 years, and they have been married for almost two years. Their anniversary was actually supposed to be next week.

Yet, one month ago, her soon-to-be ex-husband announced that he wanted to get a divorce.

She admits that they’ve had their fair share of issues since tying the knot. They have both battled ongoing physical and mental health problems, and there have been breaches of trust committed by both of them. Not to mention, they moved to a new city together and did not have any friends in their new community.

“I know we weren’t perfect,” she said. “But I would have never given up on us the way that he did.”

While she was staying at her parent’s house in a different city, her husband gave her a call– which lasted precisely 14 minutes.

During that phone discussion, her husband claimed that he was “done trying.” Then, he simply ended their marriage.

Following the call, she felt abandoned, discarded, embarrassed, and, most of all, ashamed.

“We’re also both East Indian and divorce– especially at such a young age and so early in the marriage– is not common at all in our culture,” she added.

Still, everyone in her social circle, from friends to relatives, has called the divorce a blessing in disguise. Most of her support group even admitted to never thinking that her husband was good for her.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.