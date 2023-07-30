Her Sister Said She Was Bitter After She Told Off Her Boyfriend For Constantly Being At Their House, Even During Stressful Times

If you grew up with siblings, did one of them ever bring their boyfriend or girlfriend around all the time, to the point where it annoyed you?

One young woman recently fought with her teenage sister’s boyfriend because he’s constantly at their house, even during stressful times.

She’s 21, still living at home, and has three younger siblings. One of them is her 17-year-old sister, who always brings her boyfriend back home.

“He acts like he lives here,” she said.

“They’ve been dating for two years, so he’s gotten really comfortable with our family and our house. My little brother is sick right now, and it has been really stressful. When I’m not at school, I’m either at the hospital with my 14-year-old brother or at home watching my eight-year-old brother.”

With her brother being sick, all she wants to do is focus on her family, but her sister’s boyfriend feels more like an invasive presence than he does a family member.

She snapped at him the other morning when he unexpectedly showed up in their kitchen while she was trying to make food to bring her parents at the hospital.

He offered to help her, but she declined. Then, he proceeded to hang around the kitchen, making her feel pressured. When she asked him what he was up to, he said he wanted to make some food, so he was waiting.

“I told him that maybe he should go to his house and use his kitchen then,” she recalled.

