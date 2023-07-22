Here’s A Guide To How You Can Make New Friends When You Go Away To College This Year

Going to college can be an intimidating change in a young person’s life. Whether or not you’re moving to campus, you may still want to find a group of friends who are in the same boat as you and whom you can go through all of the new college experiences.

But what is the best way to go about making friends in this environment?

One quick and modern way to connect with other people at your school is to join social media groups that relate to your major, your dorm building, or maybe a club that you’re interested in.

Some social media platforms will also typically have a group designed for your graduating class, so adding yourself to this is a great way to take a look at the rest of the students your age. You can use these resources to find friends or potentially even roommates.

Before starting college, do some research into what type of clubs the school offers to students, and make a list of ones that you might be interested in joining. Joining a club is a great way to meet new people who have similar interests to you.

Whether it is an academic club or a club dedicated to crocheting, gaming, or reading, you are sure to find a group that is right for you.

If you’re all about the academics of college but still want to push yourself to meet new people, try joining a study group or two. If there’s a class that particularly challenges you, ask around to see if there is a study group for it that you can join, and if there isn’t, consider starting your own!

Again, these people will probably share some interests with you, or at the very least share the class with you, and you can spend time getting to know each other while working on assignments. Before you know it, the study group will want to hang out outside of study hours, and you’ll have a new group of people to call your friends.

If you want to meet more people around campus, consider attending school-run events and/or sports games. Football, basketball, you name it, these games have a bunch of students attending, all decked out in your school colors.

