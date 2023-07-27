His Girlfriend Kicked Him Out For Cheating On Her, But He Never Did, And Now He Can’t Stop Crying Because She Won’t Listen

This 30-year-old guy has a girlfriend the same age as him, and they have been together since they were in their early 20s.

They currently live in a city that they moved to about 10 years ago. Now, back when they were in college, they went to school with a girl named Lora, and they were both friendly with her. But then, they moved to a different city, yet they still stayed in touch with Lora.

Mainly, he, his girlfriend, and Lora would send memes to one another, and that’s the way they continued to share a connection even after beginning to live in separate cities.

A couple of years ago, Lora came to visit their city, and they ended up spending some time with her for a handful of days.

In the years since Lora’s visit, they have all kept on sending memes to one another, and nothing has ever evolved beyond being friends.

Well, last week he had to go to the same city Lora lives in for a business trip. His girlfriend knew about this trip as soon as his boss booked it for him.

When he got back from his trip, his girlfriend flipped out on him and accused him of cheating on her with Lora.

The thing is, he never once visited Lora on his trip. It’s worth mentioning that back when he and his girlfriend were in their 20s, they both ended up cheating on each other, but he says that was because they were long-distance.

He suspects this piece of their history is perhaps why his girlfriend lost it on him and accused him of cheating this week.

