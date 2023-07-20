His Sister Wanted Him To Take Money Out of His 401k To Fund Her Visit To Mexico 

This 25-year-old man has a 27-year-old sister who has three kids. She has a 9-year-old son, a 3-year-old daughter, and, most recently, another son– who is now 7 months old.

However, the father of his sister’s first two kids was a drug addict who died following an overdose.

And while he understood his sister’s grief at the time, he admitted to being relieved that the guy was no longer in her life.

But, after the father of his sister’s two eldest children passed away, a different guy reportedly “swooped in” while his sister was still grieving the loss.

“Since she already had some emotional and mental damage from her original relationship, I could see why she easily fell for this new guy,” he revealed.

First, his sister and her new partner lived together for just a few months. Then, she became pregnant, and the father of her third child decided to move to Mexico in order to “get clean.”

Afterward, the guy actually denied being the father of his sister’s third child before ghosting his sister entirely!

So, it was not until recently that the guy re-entered the picture and came back into his sister’s life.

However, before that happened, his sister wanted to throw his niece and nephew a massive party that followed their Mexican traditions. Usually, these types of parties cost a ton of money, too.

