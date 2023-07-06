If Any Of These Signs Sound Familiar, You Need To Give Up On Trying To Please Everyone

The following column is the opinion and analysis of the writer, Caiti McGowan.

For many of us, people-pleasing has become a way of life that is really difficult to forget. Perhaps you did all that you could while growing up to keep the peace in your household, and now you still find yourself worrying about others’ feelings in your adult life. If any of these signs sound familiar, it might mean that people-pleasing is something you need to try and unlearn.

You Make Other People’s Feelings Your Priority

Thinking of yourself before others to a fault can be a bad habit for us people pleasers. If you feel like you’re walking on eggshells trying to maintain happiness in a parent, friend, partner, or coworker, it’s important to remember that another person’s happiness is not your responsibility. How they feel is not up to you to keep consistent or to remedy. Many people pleasers forget that the most important person to please is actually ourselves.

You Question Your Every Move

If you seek outside validation before making any decision for yourself, it’s likely that this is a sign of people pleasing. Your fear of making the wrong decision might be based on what other people would think if you did. You might reach out to a parent or a friend on if you should spend your next paycheck on something you’ve been really wanting or ask what they think of you getting a new hairstyle.

What’s important to remember is that the right choice for one person may not necessarily be the right choice for you. Try not to let their opinions on something make your choice for you. Think about what you want for yourself!

You Don’t Know How To Say No

Chronic people-pleasing can result in feeling the need to agree to every invitation your receive, even if you know you’re going to be drained by the end of the week. It’s important to learn and realize that saying no to somebody does not make you a bad person or a bad friend.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.