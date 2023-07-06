He Had A Terrible Experience On A Long Flight Due To A Little Girl Who Got Glitter All Over Him

When most people see that a young kid is on the same flight as them, they feel a sense of dread. Kids are known to get restless on planes, and when some kids get restless, they make a scene and disturb other passengers.

One man recently had a terrible experience on a long-haul flight due to a kid who wasn’t crying but was going a little overboard with her arts and crafts.

He was on a long-haul flight and booked himself an aisle seat because he has long legs. Also sitting in his row was a little girl who seemed to be around five or six and her middle-aged mom.

The mom brought a bunch of arts and crafts projects with all sorts of supplies for her daughter to keep her busy on the flight. It seemed cute until the little girl brought out some loose glitter.

“The child, let’s call her Glitter Godzilla, was making a mess,” he recalled.

“Since she was in the middle seat, the glitter would spill over onto my side.”

The little girl’s glitter covered his shoes, clothes, and backpack. He understands that kids can be messy, so he tried to be patient, but it got to a point where he couldn’t take the glitter attack any longer.

He doesn’t like confrontation, so trying to say something to the kid’s mom was nearly impossible, as she had a look on her face and a cold attitude that made him feel as though he couldn’t say anything to her.

At one point, when he got up to use the bathroom, he decided to quietly tell a flight attendant about the glitter issue. The flight attendant told him she’d discreetly ask the mom to handle things, but when he returned from the bathroom, the mom was very angry at him.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.