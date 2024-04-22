In Addition To Knowing Your Love Language, You Should Also Determine Your “Stress Language” To Understand How You React In Tense Situations And How It Impacts Your Romantic Relationship

Over the last few years, people have become more passionate about and interested in ‘love languages.’ If you didn’t know, your love language is the most common way you show love to someone else.

For instance, if you like to show your love by doing things for the people you like and taking on favors, that likely means your love language is ‘acts of service.’

Love languages are great to recognize because some people can behave very differently and take on different mannerisms when they’re in love. But have you ever wondered if there’s another ‘language’ we speak when we’re experiencing something other than love?

While the five types of love languages are meant to identify how you act and behave in a love relationship, there is a new phenomenon known as ‘stress languages,’ which help you determine how you act in stressful situations.

This is especially helpful for people in relationships, as how you and your partner handle stressful situations can deeply impact your relationship.

Now, you might be wondering, what are these five stress languages?

The Denier

Sometimes, when people are under stress, their first instinct is to ignore the problem and try to put a positive spin on it instead of solving it. Often, people do this in hopes it’ll go away.

But sometimes, you can’t always sugarcoat stressful situations, and denying them or trying to put a positive spin on everything can get frustrating for your partner.

