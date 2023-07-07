Just About Everyone Knows The Timeless Nursery Rhyme “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” But Do You Know Anything About The Woman Who Wrote It?

Just about everyone knows the timeless nursery rhyme “Mary Had A Little Lamb.” However, do you know anything about the woman who wrote it?

It was Sarah Josepha Hale, a poet and advocate for women’s education in the 19th century.

Sarah was born in Newport, New Hampshire, in October 1788; She was born to two parents who deeply valued education and ensured she was well-educated throughout her childhood, which wasn’t very common during those times.

When she was in her early 20s, Sarah met lawyer David Hale, who, like her parents, was encouraging of her scholarly endeavors and having the opportunity to continue to educate herself. Sarah married David in 1813, and they had five children together.

When David sadly passed away nine years after they were married, Sarah published her first collection of poems to start making money to support her family. Sarah also wrote a novel titled Northwood; A Tale of New England in 1827, which established her career as a writer.

Her most famous book was Poems for Our Children, which was published in 1830 and contained the iconic nursery rhyme “Mary Had A Little Lamb,” a true story based on a young girl named Mary and her pet lamb. It became quite popular.

Sarah was offered a job as an editor for a magazine dedicated to women called Ladies’ Magazine and held the position until 1836. She mostly worked with material from American female contributors.

She then became an editor at Godey’s Lady’s Book, the leading women’s literary and fashion magazine in America at the time. She worked there for an impressive 40 years.

Interestingly, Sarah is one of the historical figures most involved in making Thanksgiving a national holiday in America.

