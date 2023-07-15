She Agreed To Meet Up With Her Ex And Have Dinner With Him, But Ever Since, He’s Been Stalling While Trying To Get Her To Sleep Over At His House Instead

This 28-year-old girl split up with her 29-year-old ex-boyfriend back in November. He was actually the one who dumped her, and he did it over text.

That September, they had gone on a break after she discovered that he had sent some flirtatious messages to a girl on social media.

Everything went down at a time when she was struggling with a few other huge issues in her life, but since breaking up with her ex, she’s worked incredibly hard to heal and make herself a better person.

She also has come to realize that the end of their relationship was hardly her fault, yet she accepts that she could have handled things differently back then.

Throughout the last couple of months, she and her ex were not in contact with one another, but he just reached out to her to try to reconnect.

She did say yes to getting dinner with him, as she felt that they were suddenly back on good terms and it would be nice to catch up with him.

“But every time I’ve asked or brought it up, he seems to drag his feet or has some weird excuse,” she explained.

“I would’ve just dropped it, but he also tried to get me to come to sleep over. I brushed it off and gently told him no both times, as I hadn’t seen him in months and didn’t think it would be a good idea.”

This was about 3 weeks ago, and ever since, she hasn’t tried to speak to him. But, a few nights ago, she texted her ex to see what he was up to and if he would like to hang out the following day.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.