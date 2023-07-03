She Had A Brilliant Response To A Guy That Fat Shamed Her Simply For Being Pregnant

Imagine being a soon-to-be mom having fun on TikTok, only to have a commentator suggest that you are overweight due to eating habits.

Facing those who feel entitled to leave such a nasty comment on your social media posts can be quite challenging.

While we feel many overwhelming emotions full of anger, regret, and doubt, we tend to lean toward responding to those who don’t even deserve a minute of our time.

Of course, the hater deserves the silent treatment, or if you’re popular enough, odds are your fan base will handle the situation for you.

But, sometimes, a stranger is ready to fight off the negative human and scare them off to the point of no return, aka, the regretful decision to post said comment anyway and delete the harsh words.

But, there is always a sigh of relief, the surrender of a waving white flag when the hater decides to delete their comment, but it’s too late because you have already filmed a video addressing it. Then the infamous “comment unavailable” arises as the rest of the community comes to your defense.

Sure, it’s nice to have a supportive alliance by your side, ready to handle any and all rude comments tossed your way. However, some of us are good at holding our own and know exactly how to send our haters to the unavailable comment section and private profiles.

Take @mykindamum on TikTok, for example. Claire Warren, the woman behind the username @mykindamum, was fat shamed on the platform as the hater behind the bold comment decided to accuse Claire of looking how she does due to her eating habits.

The user was quickly put in his place as Claire gave him a free lesson in biology. In the first 20 seconds of her TikTok, Claire proudly displays her baby bump while sporting a tight-fitting cami and calls out the accuser, also known as Kevin, for not knowing what a pregnant woman looks like.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.