She’s Sharing Her Best Tried And True Tips For How To Flirt With Your Crush

Flirting can be a difficult task for many, especially if you have a more shy personality.

You don’t want to come off too strong, but you want your crush to notice you and for them to want to hang around you more. Finding that balance can definitely be a challenge!

TikTok user and self-proclaimed retired flirt Erika Diaz (@airykuhhh) shares her best tried and true tips for how to flirt with your crush.

First and foremost, Erika emphasizes that it is important to act like you don’t care! When flirting, you don’t want to come off too strong, and you just want to send subtle signs of admiration. Little movements or actions that seem natural and effortless will surely have your crush interested in what more you have to offer.

Secondly, eye contact holds a lot of importance when it comes to flirting. Erika shares that eye contact doesn’t have to be very prolonged and that even just a quick moment is enough to capture your crush’s attention. This is perfect if you are more on the shy side!

She also shares how after making eye contact, you should look down rather than look off to the side. Although it might not sound like a big deal, looking down is definitely more flattering!

The next tip she shares, she admits she actually learned from a guy in her past. A common flirtatious move is to compare hand sizes. Next time you do this with your crush, try interlocking your fingers for a moment. It will catch your crush off guard and will probably make them blush!

Lastly, don’t be afraid to get a bit giggly around your crush—nothing overboard, but enough to make them notice.

“Be a little goofy and just kinda giggle,” Erika suggests. “But don’t laugh. They’re not that funny.

