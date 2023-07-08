This Five-Year-Old Began Making Birthday Cards By Hand For Every Single Child In His Town

Receiving birthday cards is such a special experience, no matter what age you are. Children especially become excited about checking the mail and finding something that is specifically addressed and sent to them.

5-year-old Lukas has become passionate about making sure every kid in his Winsconsin town receives a birthday card from him.

This endeavor initially started out as a community service project, but once he started making his handmade cards, Lukas didn’t want to stop!

“He decided that he was going to make birthday cards for every kid in Antigo and that that’s what he wanted to do,” Lukas’ mother Sam said in an interview with Inside Edition. “We got our hours in that we needed, and he just wanted to keep doing it.”

Sam is so proud of her son for wanting to do such a sweet and kindhearted thing with his free time and that he is growing up to be such a loving person already.

Lukas loves to add his own personal drawings inside of the cards he makes and enjoys decorating the outside with a bunch of fun stickers. Any kid who receives a birthday card from him is sure to love his delightful designs!

This activity is a great way for Lukas to practice using and focusing his creativity and imagination. While doing this is great for any child, it is especially important for kids who are similar to Lukas.

Even though they do not have an official diagnosis for him yet, his doctors think that he may be on the autism spectrum.

Children and their parents all around the town are grateful for Lukas’ kind and thoughtful efforts and love receiving a special note on their special day.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.