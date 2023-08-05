He Made His Baby Laugh In A Restaurant, And The People At The Table Next To Him Asked Him To Stop, But He Refused

This man and his wife went out to a restaurant a couple of days ago to celebrate his wife’s birthday.

She selected the restaurant, which wasn’t too high-end, but it wasn’t the most affordable place either.

They went out to dinner at 5:30 this past Wednesday evening, and it was not super busy at the restaurant when they got there.

He and his wife do have a son who is 10-months-old, and he is a really jolly little guy. Everything he does makes his baby laugh out loud.

“Well, at dinner, I was making him laugh,” he explained. “He’d throw in some happy yelling. Maybe got a touch loud, but he was in a great mood.”

“…The table next to us had an issue with what I was doing and asked me to stop. They told us to keep it down.”

“I’m like he’s laughing, that’s all. Him laughing is an issue? They just repeat that he is too loud, if he is going to be like this, they suggested we stay home.”

At this point, he and his wife were waiting for their check to come so they could pay their bill and go home.

He had spent about 3 to 5 minutes making his son laugh, but for the hour plus that they were in the restaurant, aside from that, his son was pretty quiet or busy eating.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.