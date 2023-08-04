He Made His Teen Stepdaughter Cry When He Told Her To Ask Her Real Dad For Money

Nine years ago, this 40-year-old man started dating his wife, and she had a 6-year-old daughter named Jay from a previous relationship.

As the years passed, their family expanded to include twin boys of their own. He plays the role of primary breadwinner, and his wife works part-time at their boys’ school.

Sadly, Jay has always harbored a sense of resentment toward him, and he thinks it’s because his presence means that Jay’s parents are never getting back together.

“Meanwhile, I’m always there for Jay at her soccer games, helping her with homework, and driving her places considering I’m the “breadwinner” who pays for most of Jay’s things, which is completely fine, I love Jay,” he explained.

Jay’s biological father is a stark contrast to him, as he breaks his promises to Jay and constantly lets her down.

Although Jay’s dad is awful, Jay still loves him to pieces and wants him to have a role in her life. Considering the fact that her dad is not a reliable parent, he’s always left dealing with the fallout and Jay’s displaced anger.

It hurts him terribly to be Jay’s punching bag in the moments when her dad completely and utterly fails her.

Jay celebrated her 15th birthday two weeks back, and Jay’s dad promised to be in attendance for her birthday bash.

Well, Jay’s dad didn’t end up making it at all and eventually sent an apology text stating that something had come up.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.