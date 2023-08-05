He Pretty Much Speaks In A Monotone, So His Girlfriend Is Insisting That It Sounds Like He Doesn’t Mean It When He Says He Loves Her

This young man currently lives with his girlfriend, and they have been dating for 3 years now. He pretty much speaks in a monotone, and it’s therefore pretty difficult for him to express any kind of emotion via his voice.

No matter what he says, it always ends up sounding the same, despite what emotion he is attempting to convey with his words.

His girlfriend is completely aware of how he speaks, but lately, she has been asking him the same question every night when they get ready to go to bed.

That question is if he loves her or not, and he always says that he does love her. But, his girlfriend will then argue back that it sounds like he does not love her, or it sounds like he’s forcing himself to just say it.

“I reassured her that I do love her, but it’s started happening more and more often,” he explained.

“She’s starting to say it sounds like I don’t mean it when I say it etc. Last night she asked me it again, and I told her yes, I do love her, and then she said it doesn’t sound like it when I say it and asked if I’m sure.”

“I told her she knows I love her, but it’s starting to get annoying being constantly interrogated and being called a liar.”

From there, he mentioned to his girlfriend that if she honestly believes he does not love her at all, then they need to sit down and have a serious conversation about that.

He said that if her only argument that he’s not in love with her is because of his monotone, then it’s not even worth having that conversation, and she has to quit asking him if he does love her.

