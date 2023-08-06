Her Ex Sent Her A Message Out of Nowhere To Say He’s Getting Married, And She’s Not Sure If He’s Really Sorry For Hurting Her Or Just Trying To Make Her Jealous

This 28-year-old girl couldn’t help but feel shocked recently when her 33-year-old ex-boyfriend sent her a message out of nowhere to say he’s getting married.

She has not seen or spoken to her ex in years, and she was even more floored when she actually read what he wrote to her.

“Hey, Sorry, I know I shouldn’t message you,” he started off by saying. “I’m going to take a big step in my life and was thinking of you.”

“I’m going to get married. I don’t know if this is right or wrong telling you. All I wanted to say is thank you, and I’m sorry for being [a jerk]. I have learned a lot from you, to be honest. You are a very beautiful person inside and out, and I wasn’t able to keep up with the passion and loyalty.”

“You will always be in a soft corner of my heart. I wish you all the best for your future. I feel good to tell you if anything good has happened to me. I still have the first birthday card which you have given me. I do read it each year. Makes me feel good. I hope you’re still the same when you talk! Anyway, have a great journey ahead, and I’m really proud of myself that I had you once. Thank you and take care. Bye for now.”

Her ex did destroy their relationship, and they dated for 3 years on and off. She discovered that he was chatting with other girls online throughout their whole relationship.

Her ex was aware that she didn’t want him talking to anyone else, but he did it anyway. She was so in love with him, yet she dumped him because she was tired of being stabbed in the back.

She felt that she could not trust him, and that just made her sick to her stomach. Fast forward to now, and she has no idea why he felt the need to message her and say he’s tying the knot.

“I wasn’t sure if he wanted to make me jealous because he knows I’m currently doing well with my current relationship or if he is feeling very guilty and regrets what he has done to me,” she said.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.