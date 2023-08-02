Her Husband Invited Their Babysitter To Come On Vacation With Them Without Asking Her First, And This Girl Just So Happens To Be Her Brother-In-Law’s Ex

This 34-year-old woman has a husband who is 37, and together they have 3 children who are 10, 6, and 4.

They have hired a 25-year-old girl named Katie to be their babysitter, and when Katie initially came into their lives, she was dating her 32-year-old brother-in-law named Ben.

Katie is effortlessly wonderful with all of their children, and one of their children even has special needs, but Katie can manage that without issues.

Katie and Ben were together for 5 years, engaged for 2, but it all came to an end when Katie learned that Ben was cheating on her while she was in school.

Now, they’re going to be taking a family vacation in 2 weeks, and they also will be attending a wedding on their 5-day trip.

“Unbeknownst to me, my husband invited Katie to come along to watch the kids,” she explained.

“When I asked him why he asked her that without consulting me first he just said he figured it was what we were doing. I told him we didn’t need her-the boys will always be around family, we’re not going anywhere that they can’t come, we don’t need a babysitter for them, and for the wedding itself, they already hired someone to specifically keep an eye on the kids.”

“He basically just shrugged and said he already asked her to come and she agreed so she’ll come. I told him that it’s absolutely unnecessary but he’s just saying it’s better to have her there and not need her than to need someone to watch the boys and be scrambling-which I absolutely agree with, but it’s a family event-between cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles, they’re surrounded by people they know the entire time.”

She’s really irritated that her husband invited Katie along and planned everything himself, without asking her for input or filling her in on his plan.

