Her Sister Bought Her Daughter A Phone Against Her Wishes, So She Returned It, And Now Her Sister Is Accusing Her of Humiliating Her For Not Accepting Such An Expensive Gift

This 38-year-old woman has a 39-year-old husband named Chris, and they have 2 young daughters together.

Their littlest is 2, and their oldest, Mia, just celebrated her 10th birthday. They live in Scotland, and Mia will be going back to school at the end of August.

But, back to Mia’s birthday; she insisted that she wanted a phone as her birthday present. She and her husband Chris didn’t want to get Mia a phone because they felt she wasn’t old enough to have one.

She thinks Mia should get a phone when she begins high school, as, at that point, she actually will have a use for it.

“I need to emphasize that Mia has access to contacting her friends online through us and an iPad with parental controls,” she explained.

“For example, she has a few gaming apps that are kid-friendly to play with her friends, and she frequently FaceTimes them from my phone or Chris’ phone. My point is we are aware of how and who she contacts, and we are always around or monitoring it.”

“The parents of her friends have more or less similar setups as us, with their kids generally being supervised and using their phones or whatever. We also limit the time she is on it so she’s not addicted to it.”

Either she or Chris constantly monitors what Mia is doing when online, and they have created boundaries for her so she can still get to be a kid.

When their youngest grows up, she’s going to have the same rules, and when both girls turn 12, they can have a phone as that’s the age you start high school in Scotland.

Sign up for Chip Chick’s newsletter and get stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.