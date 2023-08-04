Her Sister Wouldn’t Stop Complaining About Being A Mom At Lunch, So She Told Her Sister That It Was Her Choice To Have 3 Kids, And Now She Has To Deal With The Consequences

This 27-year-old girl has a 35-year-old sister named Lily, and they routinely like to meet up and grab lunch together about 2 or 3 times every month.

She wishes she could spend more time with Lily, but Lily has no time, as she’s juggling 3 kids, ages 2, 5, and 8, and she is in the middle of completing her residency, which also leaves her with no free time.

She and Lily have had their lunch dates for years now, and every time they go out to lunch, Lily begins complaining incessantly about how difficult it is being a mom and how hard kids are in general.

Without fail, Lily will bring up her kids and a mountain of complaints. In response, she has recently begun pointing out to Lily that she shouldn’t be so negative during their lunches.

She even tried to steer Lily off the topic of kids by suggesting they talk about other issues they are dealing with as adults.

She figured on a long enough timeline, Lily would listen and give up on complaining about her offspring, but that has not happened.

“I was extra tired during our last lunch, and I lashed out at her, saying that I don’t remember anyone forcing her to have kids and now that she had them, she should be a big girl and deal with the consequences of her actions and decisions,” she explained.

“She got super mad, called me a judgemental [jerk] who knew nothing about parenthood.”

“I was like, exactly, I’m taking one of the most challenging paths a person can take in my career, and I’ve never complained to my family about my [stuff]. Not even a word because I chose it myself.”

