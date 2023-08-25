His Wife Tried To Force His Daughter To Share Her College Fund With Her Stepbrother, And After His Wife Said Some Cruel Things To His Daughter In The Process, He Filed For Divorce

This 39-year-old man has an 18-year-old daughter named Emma from his first marriage. He and his first wife met back when they were in middle school and were together ever since.

Emma was not planned at all, but they were so happy to welcome her into the world and step into the role of mom and dad.

Sadly, his wife passed away while giving birth to Emma. Back then, he had just graduated and was struggling to parent Emma and do well at his job.

He honestly started failing at having to balance being a new dad with his career. So, less than two years after his first wife passed away, he got married to his second wife, Sam.

“She was also struggling raising her son (Tom) due to financial difficulties,” he explained. “It was a marriage of convenience, and we were very open about that.”

“She would be a stay-at-home mom raising both kids while I will financially provide for them. There were ups and downs along the road, but we made it work.”

“Sam always gave her son preferential treatment as in emotionally, which I never took issue with; after all, she was my daughter, not hers. But I always provided equally for both of them ’cause I always felt obligated to be fair with both of them.”

Throughout Tom and Sam’s childhoods, there were no major problems, and both of the kids really got along. His family situation turned into something better than he could have ever dreamed of.

Now, back when his first wife passed away, she had an insurance policy that got paid out as soon as she did pass.

